With a football match between England and World XI, Soccer Aid is again back to raise money for the global charity UNICEF. This time the charity event game grabbed eyeballs as founder Robbie Williams left fans distracted when he appeared on the screen wearing an unusual outfit. Williams wore a blue shirt resembling the wrapper of the bar of Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations. Post his performance, the microblogging site Twitter was bombarded with amusing memes, jokes and reactions.

Robbie Williams Dresses Like Bar Of Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations

Love how Robbie Williams was dressed like a bar of Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations tonight 😂 #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/g4zXnMWcB8 — Jordan Fox (@JordanFox90) June 12, 2022

Take A Look, Here:

When you see what Robbie Williams is wearing #SoccerAidpic.twitter.com/0f1o4T2kKC — Barra0c (@barraoc2) June 12, 2022

That's What The Soccer Aids Fan Did!

Even the hardest West Ham hooligans can’t help getting their phones out and having a sing along when Robbie Williams belts out Angels #SoccerAidpic.twitter.com/0veNfp2kTb — Danny Burke (@17DJB) June 12, 2022

Yeah, May Be!

Robbie Williams looks like the child in class that got a bit too carried away in the creative corner #SoccerAidpic.twitter.com/WIrV9tnuDe — Miss Ware (@MissWareTeaches) June 12, 2022

Another Resemblance

Who let Robbie Williams get hold of the blinglets 😂 #RobbieWilliams #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/QDA8KDIxtX — Lewis Cole (@Lewiscole20) June 12, 2022

