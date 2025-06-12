Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is the latest celebrity to own the internet’s newest obsession, the Labubu dolls. The 38-year-old, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, shared a photo with a number of Labubu dolls. For the unversed, Labubu dolls are collectable designer toys created by Hong Kong-born artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, known for their mischievous expressions and unique charm. Popular in the art toy world, they blend fantasy and emotion in a playful, eerie style. Rohit Sharma’s Instagram post with Labubu dolls is cute, but it’s the caption on the IG story that makes the entire thing cuter. He writes, "My girls tried explaining these to me, I still don't get it." Rohit has been married to Ritika Sajdeh since 2015, and the duo is parents to a daughter named Samaira, born in 2018, and a son named Ahaan, born in November 2024. Rohit recently announced his retirement from Tests, and there is massive speculation over his retirement from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the near future.

Rohit Sharma Shares Photo of Labubu Dolls on Instagram Story!

Rohit Sharma IG Story (Photo Credits: rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)