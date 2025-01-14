Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has begun with devotees attending the grand event in Prayagraj. From the many viral moments, a young woman dressed as a 'Sadhvi' has captured the attention of social media users. In the clip, the woman, admired for her striking appearance, is seen engaging with Kumbh Mela attendees, drawing attention from media outlets. During an interview, she stated that she embraced the life of a Sadhvi two years ago. However, eagle-eyed netizens uncovered a different story. The woman in question has been identified as Harsha Richhariya, a 30-year-old social media content creator with a history of anchoring, acting in devotional albums and creating lifestyle and spiritual-related content on Instagram. With her latest videos from Maha Kumbh going viral, she has been gaining a lot of attention, including Kamaal R Khan (KRK), who has now offered her a lead role in his film Deshdrohi 2. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates?

‘Sadhvi’ Harsha Richhariya

KRK Offers Harsha Richhariya a Lead Role

I offer main lead role to this Sadhvi in my film #Deshdrohi2!🤪😁 pic.twitter.com/8CYxPRtTwS — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2025

Netizens Question Her 'Sadhvi' Lifestyle

Harsha Richhariya मैम ने कल एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि उन्होंने दो साल पहले सांसारिक जीवन त्याग कर सन्यास धारण लिया, जबकि इस पोस्टर में उनकी फोटो के साथ साफ लिखा हुआ है कि दो महीने पहले वो बैंकाक में Show कर रही थीं, इसका मतलब क्या समझे...? pic.twitter.com/wHOCOcTrKE — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) January 13, 2025

Anchor / Host Harsha Richhariya's Instagram Profile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchor harsha richhariya (@host_harsha)

Harsha Richhariya Hosted Another Event in 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (@kmainfrrameentertainment)

Harsha Richharya's Hairstyle Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BROTHER SALON & ACADEMY (@bigbrothersalon)

