A woman was bitten in the leg by what seemed to be a shark, leaving her in serious condition in Queens, United States. On Monday morning, just before six o'clock, the police arrived near Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach on receiving information about the alleged shark attack on the victim. The female patient was sent to Jamaica Hospital. A probe in the matter is underway. Shark Attack in Everglades National Park Video: Man Dips Hands in Water, Gets Dragged and Mauled by Shark in Viral Clip (Watch).

Shark Attack in US Video

BREAKING: Reports of shark attack at Rockaway Beach in Queens, NYC. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 7, 2023

A woman is in critical condition after she was bit in the leg by what appears to be a shark in Queens. Police responded to Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach at just before 6 p.m. Monday. The woman was transported to Jamaica Hospital. (Video via Citizen App) pic.twitter.com/V0DI8yqiIc — 5TownsCentral (@5TownsCentral) August 8, 2023

