What was supposed to be a fun trip turned into a nightmare for a Spanish couple in India, who say seven men assaulted and robbed them. The Spanish woman who was gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district released a video statement along with her husband on social media following the incident. "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone", the couple can be heard saying. The video clip shared from an account called bulubiker on Instagram shows the victim and her husband in distressed condition. The woman who sustained bruises on her face said that seven men raped her, assaulted and thrashed them after the incident. "Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us", she added. She further stated that she was in hospital with the police. On Saturday, March 3, the woman was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, while the couple was en-route to Bihar and then Nepal from Bangladesh. The horrifying incident has shocked the people in the area. Jharkhand Shocker: Spanish Woman Gangraped in Dumka; Three Detained.

Couple's Video Statement:

View this post on Instagram

