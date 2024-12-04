We often come across videos of unexpected events and accidents, especially in live streams. In a similar incident, a streamer is live streaming from his car, which appears to be parked on the side of a road. Suddenly another car comes from behind and crashes right into his vehicle. Onlookers immediately rush to the scene to assess the severity of the situation and check for injuries. The streamer appears to have escaped unscathed; however, when he steps out to check the level of damage done to the car, he notices that it has been severely damaged. Luckily for him, the car was insured. Watch the viral video below. YourRAGE Suffers Bloody Eye Injury in 'Freak Accident' on Livestream, Twitch and Kick Streamer Says He ‘Lost His Eye’ While Chopping Wood With Axe in Viral Video.

Streamer Gets Hit by Car During Live Stream

Streamer gets hit by a car live on stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/58sfambWi4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)