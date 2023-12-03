"Subway Surfer" just got real when a video of a man running on the roof of a moving train surfaced on social media. The 16-second clip shows a man, wearing a shirt and lungi (loincloth) and a red scarf around his head, was seen standing and running on the train as it passed a station while some passengers recorded him on their phones. Woman Attacks Husband, Throws Punches and Kicks at Him for Coming Home Late; Video Surfaces.

Subway Surfer in Real Life

