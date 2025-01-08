A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a guard stopping a train for a woman in need after she failed to board the train. It is learned that the woman deboarded the train to buy milk for her child. However, she was left stranded after the train picked up pace. In the viral cili, the woman is seen standing on a railway track with her eyes swollen up with tears. As the video moves further, the woman is seen speaking to a railway guard as the train moves in the background. In the end, the train is seen stopping at the request of the guard as the woman runs and boards the train. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section to express their happiness over the guard's kind gesture. One user wrote, "This is the India I want to live in," while a second user said, "Moms love". A third user commented, "Humanity is still alive". Train Vandalism for Instagram Reel? Viral Video Shows Boy Tearing Seats, Throwing Objects From Moving Train.

Guard Stops Train After Seeing A Distraught Mother

A mother went to buy milk, and the train started. The guard saw and stopped the train.🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/If8PRMxG5T — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) January 7, 2025

This Is the India I Want To Live In

This is the India I want to live in. Empathetic. Considerate. Caring. The guard who stopped the train should be honoured with the highest award. — prasanna (@pjtrundles) January 7, 2025

We Agree

Moms love — Rohan Raje Khanapurkar (@RRKhanapurkar) January 8, 2025

Humanity is Still Alive

Humanity is still alive❤️ — KARTIK CHAUDHARY (@kartik_chau) January 7, 2025

Beautiful Reminder of Kindness in the World

A beautiful reminder of kindness in the world.❤️ — Raj King 💯 (@prajapatiraj73) January 7, 2025

