A video that has gone viral on social media shows a young boy roaming around in an Indian Railway coach, tearing the seat cover and throwing it out of the window of a moving train. The boy is seen smiling while engaging in the reckless act, seemingly for the purpose of creating a social media reel. The incident, which appears to have taken place at night, has sparked outrage among viewers, with many calling it a blatant case of vandalism and irresponsible behaviour. In the video, the boy carelessly throws the torn seat cover out of the train’s window, ignoring the damage caused to public property and the littering of the environment. Indian Railways has yet to respond officially to the viral video. Uttar Pradesh: Passengers Break Glass, Dismantle Iron Rods of Antyodaya Express Windows at Basti Railway Station Over Locked Doors; Video Goes Viral.

Destroying train property for social media isn’t just disrespectful—it’s outright criminal. Trains serve millions daily, not as stages for childish stunts. Rail Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw, strict action is needed to stop such reckless acts and protect public resources. #Reels… pic.twitter.com/gnAx4dFeEU — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 31, 2024

