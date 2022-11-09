Licking toads have long been considered life-threatening as these creatures can produce a high! Recently, the US National Park Service has warned its American visitors coming to the park to stop licking the Sonoran Desert Toad or Colorado River Toad, which is one of the largest toads found in North America. The nearly 7 inches amphibians secrete a toxin from their glands that might induce hallucinations. The NPS shared a post with a long caption on Facebook telling people that the critter has a weak "low-pitched toot", that can make someone sick if they touch it or lick it. Frogs Wedding in Tripura! Two Toads Married by Tea Garden Workers in Rituals to Please Rain God, Watch Video.

Read The Caption Of The Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)