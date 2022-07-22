Influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor along with Influencer Marketing Hub has come up with a list of top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022 list and it features as many as seven K-pop idols from two of the biggest boy bands and girl groups, BTS and BLACKPINK respectively. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung features in top-10. The others on this list are Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jin and Jimin from BTS. From BLACKPINK, it is Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo. Surprisingly, four members could not make the cut and they're BLACKPINK's Rosé; RM, J-Hope and Jungkook from BTS. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Check Full List of Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022!

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung in Top-10

Taehyung ranked #9 at TOP 10 in “TOP 1000 INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS” THE HIGHEST RANKING FOR AN ASIAN IDOL 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rpByDpax07 — 52:14 #WoogaInTheSoop (@thvpraising) July 12, 2022

