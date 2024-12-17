Did you know that condoms have many different uses apart from their obvious purpose? Yes, condoms can be used in day-to-day household work for quick fixes, as demonstrated in the below video. For instance, the stretchy things can be used to clean door handles or faucets, polish shoes, or they can be wrapped around areas you don’t want dust or paint to touch. That’s not all! You can also use them as a waterproof covering for various objects or fill water or ice in it and use it as an ice pack. Watch the video below to learn the different uses of condoms. History of Condoms: From Linen Sheaths to Animal Intestine, What Men Used Over Centuries as Protection.

Condom DIY Hacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5-Minute Crafts (@5.min.crafts)

