Drivers in Michigan City are dealing with a water main break that happened on early Wednesday morning. According to reports, the water main in Dearborn Heights burst because of the extreme cold weather. Residents found their vehicles turned into icicles. Cars on the street can be seen covered in thick layers of ice. The freezing temperature caused the water to freeze almost instantly on the vehicles. Watch the viral video of the 'car circle' below. New Orleans Snowfall Pictures and Videos: US City Experiences First Snowfall in 15 Years Transforming It Into a Winter Wonderland (View Posts).

Water Main Break Covers Cars in Layers of Ice

Vehicles in Michigan were frozen solid due to a water main break 🤯 pic.twitter.com/16AZwarZ1I — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)