New Orleans transformed into a winter wonderland after a major snowstorm brought blizzard conditions to the southeastern state of Louisiana. The record-breaking snowstorm blanketed streets and trees and brought the bustling city to a halt. The deadly and powerful winter storm swept across the South and brought heavy snow to areas that rarely see such cold winters. But it also resulted in the city experiencing its first snowfall in 15 years, with many areas receiving between 8 and 11 inches of snow. Netizens did not waste any time in sharing mesmerising photos of the city turned into a snow town. While some took to social media to share stunning pictures of the snow in New Orleans, others shared videos of people enjoying music and playing in the snow. View the posts below. Gulmarg's First Snowfall of the Season Turns it into a Winter Wonderland; Tourists Flock for Skiing, Sledging (Watch Video).

Snow in New Orleans

I’m still in disbelief this happened. Here it is. Timelapse of historic New Orleans snow storm. Snow got up to 12 inches on my snowboard in the French Quarter. pic.twitter.com/M9byQeZJGL — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) January 22, 2025

New Orleans Snowfall Pictures

❄️ ONE FOOT of snow in the Garden District of New Orleans 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m93Jo2HHHC — Hey, its Andy 🏔️ (@AndySteinWx) January 21, 2025

New Orleans Snowfall Videos

Stooooooooppp!! 🧂 😂 ❄️ These snow videos in Louisiana got me 🤣 New Orleans, Bourbon Street, Blizzard pic.twitter.com/jKAKUwylno — Tammy Grabel 💰 (@TammyGrabel) January 21, 2025

This Is Beautiful!

Just went on the craziest walk of my life. I cannot believe the snow in New Orleans. It’s so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/V72GbIWoBM — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) January 21, 2025

Smashing Records

We’re at 10” of snow in New Orleans, SMASHING the all-time record is 8.2” in 1895! #lawx ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/n3VMPpwCie — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) January 21, 2025

Feels Like Heaven!

This is just wonderful. Music and snow in New Orleans. Heaven!pic.twitter.com/1x08aDrepI — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 21, 2025

Bliss!

I'll take things I never thought I would see for $1000. People playing with their dog in deep snow in New Orleans, LA! 📸Sonya Henson #Louisiana #Snow #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/XFPnmf5ysD — Todd Yakoubian (@ToddYakoubian) January 21, 2025

LOL!

Not everyone is having a good time 😂 pic.twitter.com/t305WB1Bxt — Photo Guy (@DesMoinesPhoto) January 21, 2025

Snow Ball Fight

The #SneauxDay snow ball fight at Jackson Square was insane. Only in New Orleans do you have live music to go along with it! @wdsu #neworleans pic.twitter.com/OaY5Xrq6ir — Cassie Schirm (@Cassiewdsu) January 22, 2025

Simply Magical

