New Orleans transformed into a winter wonderland after a major snowstorm brought blizzard conditions to the southeastern state of Louisiana. The record-breaking snowstorm blanketed streets and trees and brought the bustling city to a halt. The deadly and powerful winter storm swept across the South and brought heavy snow to areas that rarely see such cold winters. But it also resulted in the city experiencing its first snowfall in 15 years, with many areas receiving between 8 and 11 inches of snow. Netizens did not waste any time in sharing mesmerising photos of the city turned into a snow town. While some took to social media to share stunning pictures of the snow in New Orleans, others shared videos of people enjoying music and playing in the snow. View the posts below. Gulmarg's First Snowfall of the Season Turns it into a Winter Wonderland; Tourists Flock for Skiing, Sledging (Watch Video).

Snow in New Orleans

New Orleans Snowfall Pictures

New Orleans Snowfall Videos

This Is Beautiful!

Smashing Records

Feels Like Heaven!

Bliss!

LOL!

Snow Ball Fight

Simply Magical

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)