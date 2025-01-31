Marine experts at Shreveport Aquarium in Louisiana, USA, are surprised when a baby shark, Yoko, is born without the presence of any male sharks in the tank. The virgin birth of the swell shark has experts amazed. The aquarium shared a video of the hatching on social media. In their post, they announce the hatching of the new swell shark pup. They add that the team determined that the two female sharks in the tank had not been in contact with a male for over 3 years. While the team is not exactly sure as to how this happened, they believe it could be due to a rare form of asexual reproduction known as parthenogenesis, or delayed fertilisation, where fertilisation occurs long after mating. Watch the video below. Baby Shark Born in Italy Aquarium Filled With Only Female Sharks For A Decade.

Baby Shark Born in Aquarium With No Male Sharks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)