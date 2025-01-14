Walmart unveiled its new logo, offering newer colours than the previous logo. Compared to side by side, the new logo included darkened colours compared to the previous one, adding more vibrancy and depth. Walmart posted on its official website saying, "The retailer's refreshed look will embrace both evolution and legacy to better serve customers." Netizens reacted to this new change through various social media posts by X users. One asked, "How much did they spend on this huge innovative brand?" Most users said it looked the same, while others cracked jokes about it. A netizen said, "Wow, this is remarkable! I hope they're paying that graphic designer a lot of money." Grok Web Now Accessible Across 7 Countries Including India, Soon Will Have Separate Subscription Not Integrated With X.

Walmart New Logo Unveiled With Updated Feel and Looks

Walmart just rebranded their logo today pic.twitter.com/UT1Sko543Z — Pubity (@pubity) January 14, 2025

Walmart Must Have Paid a Lot of Money to Graphics Designer

Wow, this is remarkable! I hope they're paying that graphic designer a lot of money. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2025

User Asked ChatGPT for Worth of New Walmart Logo

asked ChatGPT what it was worth pic.twitter.com/5DhyDyBc5E — Lunatic*Vol (@AshesToRubedo) January 13, 2025

How Much Walmart Paid to Its New Innovative Logo, Said X User

How much did they spend on this huge innovative rebrand? 🤣 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2025

'Walmart New Logo's Dots Adds Character'

What about this? I think the dot, adds character. pic.twitter.com/T62wIcMHT6 — PeteS (@Lbnumber34) January 13, 2025

Walmart New Refreshed Logo Unveiled

🚨#BREAKING: Walmart has announced and unveiled a refreshed and rebranded logo, marking an update to their brand identity. pic.twitter.com/sRcxay1wol — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)