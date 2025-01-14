Grok web is now available across seven countries, including India. Elon Musk's xAI announced the launch of Grok.com, allowing interested users to separately access the AI services than X. The chatbot was first rolled out with an X Premium subscription on the social platform; however, according to the latest information, Grok will have a separate subscription plan, and the AI chatbot may no longer be integrated with X. Grok.com was launched in Singapore, the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. Grok AI Chatbot To Have Separate Subscription, Will Not Be Integrated With X Premium+: Report.

Grok.com Launched in Seven Countries including India

The grok . com website is now launched in atleast 7 countries! Australia 🇦🇺, New Zealand 🇳🇿, United States 🇺🇸, Singapore 🇸🇬, India 🇮🇳, Philippines 🇵🇭, Canada 🇨🇦@xAI pic.twitter.com/Xb04TwyBNt — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 14, 2025

