OpenAI has introduced GPT-4o image generation, which will allow users to create images in ChatGPT and Sora. The feature is now rolling out to all users, including those on Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans. Enterprise and Edu users will soon gain access, along with developers using the API. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "GPT-4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context.” OpenAI Reshuffles Leadership As Sam Altman Focuses on Research and Products.

GPT-4o Image Generation

4o image generation has arrived. It's beginning to roll out today in ChatGPT and Sora to all Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users. pic.twitter.com/pFXDzKhh2t — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 25, 2025

GPT-4o Image Generation Coming Soon for Enterprise and Edu, As Well as for Developers

Available soon for Enterprise and Edu, as well as for developers using the API. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 25, 2025

GPT-4o Image Generation Features

GPT-4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context. https://t.co/lbEJdtOuvO — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 25, 2025

