WhatsApp announced a new feature of being able to log in a number from 4 separate devices. Soon as the new feature was made live, netizens reacted with funny memes on the Meta-owned messaging app. While some were happy about the new multi-login device feature update, others conveyed how it would affect modern relationships. Check out some of the memes here:
Ismein Mera Kya Faida?
News: #WhatsApp now can be linked to 4 devices
Meanwhile me who has dry chats : pic.twitter.com/xfNa2Ob4Lj
— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) April 26, 2023
HAHAHHAHAAA
Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones - Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/qIPpnlYuum
— chintubaba (@chintamani0d) April 25, 2023
Hain??
*4 accounts can be linked to #WhatsApp now*
Le Grils: pic.twitter.com/JZH1cUMl6o
— Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) April 25, 2023
Sun Raha Hai Na Tu
News: #WhatsApp can be used on 4 devices
Le boys to #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/m5qooPKXbX
— Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) April 26, 2023
ROFL
1 account can be linked to 4 devices #WhatsApp
Le F*ckbois: pic.twitter.com/ix2VXJO2ll
— Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) April 26, 2023
Okay Then
#WhatsApp linking 4 different devices to a account
It's like ... pic.twitter.com/2TByjABdeZ
— #બસઆમજ (@SonalOfficially) April 26, 2023
