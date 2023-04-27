WhatsApp announced a new feature of being able to log in a number from 4 separate devices. Soon as the new feature was made live, netizens reacted with funny memes on the Meta-owned messaging app. While some were happy about the new multi-login device feature update, others conveyed how it would affect modern relationships. Check out some of the memes here:

Ismein Mera Kya Faida?

News: #WhatsApp now can be linked to 4 devices Meanwhile me who has dry chats : pic.twitter.com/xfNa2Ob4Lj — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) April 26, 2023

HAHAHHAHAAA

#WhatsApp Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones - Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/qIPpnlYuum — chintubaba (@chintamani0d) April 25, 2023

Hain??

*4 accounts can be linked to #WhatsApp now* Le Grils: pic.twitter.com/JZH1cUMl6o — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) April 25, 2023

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

News: #WhatsApp can be used on 4 devices Le boys to #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/m5qooPKXbX — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) April 26, 2023

ROFL

1 account can be linked to 4 devices #WhatsApp Le F*ckbois: pic.twitter.com/ix2VXJO2ll — Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) April 26, 2023

Okay Then

#WhatsApp linking 4 different devices to a account It's like ... pic.twitter.com/2TByjABdeZ — #બસઆમજ (@SonalOfficially) April 26, 2023

