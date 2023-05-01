A boss has issued a memo to employees asking them not to make friends with colleagues during work hours. The memo opens with the statement that says “Work is Not Meant to Be Fun.” The memo goes on, “This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics.” It continues, “Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after Work is complete.” The notice is then signed off with a picture of a minion and the caption, “Work is not your daycare. Truth!”. Bizarre! Boss in Hong Kong Demands Pictures of Gravestones After Employee Asks for 12-Day Leave To 'Pay Respects to Ancestors' During Ching Ming Festival.

Check Out the Memo Here:

