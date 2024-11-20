World Children’s Day is celebrated every year across the globe on November 20. World Children’s Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, November 20. The day is dedicated to the wellbeing of children. Children around the world tend to be victims of war, conflicts, and other such issues. In addition, they also face issues like being forced into child labour, abandonment, poverty, neglect, no access to proper healthcare or education, and more. This day aims to highlight these issues and advocate for a better future for children. To celebrate the day and to raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share videos and posts and World Children’s Day 2024 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers and messages. Universal Children’s Day 2024 Greetings: Wish Happy World Children’s Day With These Messages, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

World Children’s Day Posts

WORLD CHILDRENS DAY – “LISTEN TO THE FUTURE.” Today is World Children’s Day. UNICEF AUSTRALIA'S PARENTS AND TEACHERS RESOURCE HUB is a dedicated space to help you support the children and young people in your life. Find the resources: https://t.co/Q657Sq13LU#WorldChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/MpugtShMUY — National Catholic Education (@CatholicEdAu) November 20, 2024

World Children’s Day Videos

Happy World Children's Day! 🌍👧👦 The foundation of the future is children. Every child, deserve every rights. The rights to live, to be listened, to be safe, and to be included in all decisions took that affect them. pic.twitter.com/NrMThi5T4f — Happy Hearts Indonesia ❤️ (@HappyHeartsIndo) November 20, 2024

World Children’s Day Messages

World Children's Day is this Wednesday! Every child deserves a place to play, learn, grown and experience the joy of childhood. Join us by creating your own fundraiser to support World Children's Day. It is fast and easy, get started here: https://t.co/wvWlAIlW5N pic.twitter.com/1I5vjXSbS7 — KABOOM! (@kaboom) November 18, 2024

World Children’s Day Wishes

Happy World Children's Day! Today, we celebrate the rights, voices, and dreams of every child. Let’s work together to build a world where every child can thrive, feel safe, and have endless opportunities to reach their full potential. #WorldChildrensDay #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/35jJCKSeeH — Dan Rono (@danrono) November 20, 2024

World Children’s Day Quotes

"I pray for the day our children can run and play freely to the sound of birds in a free Palestine"! ❤🇵🇸 Happy World Children's Day November 20 2024 —————————————————————- #LongLivePalestine #FreePalestine 🇵🇸#WorldChildrensDay#SahabatPalestina_ID#ForeverPalestine pic.twitter.com/qzfMjyhg2I — ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴘᴀʟᴇsᴛɪɴᴇ (@Pal_4ever_) November 20, 2024

