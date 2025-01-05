YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna recently revealed a distressing encounter with a digital arrest scam, where he was held hostage via video call for 40 hours. In an emotional Instagram post, he recounted how scammers manipulated him, causing financial loss and significant mental trauma. The ordeal began when Bahuguna received an automated international call (+1 prefix) claiming his courier delivery was cancelled. Pressing a prompt connected him to someone alleging his name was linked to a seized package containing illegal items. Despite denying involvement, scammers accused him of serious crimes like drug trafficking and money laundering, claiming he was a “prime suspect” with an active arrest warrant. The scammers intensified the situation by transferring him to a WhatsApp video call with a man impersonating a police officer. They isolated Bahuguna from the outside world, instructing him to cut off communication and stay on a continuous call. The scammers extracted personal details and attempted to coerce him into making financial transactions, which ultimately failed. A friend’s intervention helped Bahuguna realise the fraud. Sharing his story, he urged others to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to similar scams. He emphasised the need for empathy and awareness, stating, “Not everyone reacts the same way to panic.” Digital Arrest Scam in Telangana: 65-Year-Old Retired Government Employee Duped of INR 1.5 Crore by Fraudsters, Police Recover INR 70 Lakh.

YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna Shares Harrowing 40-Hour Digital Arrest Ordeal

