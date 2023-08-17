In a major development, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has been elected as one of the vice presidents of the World Athletics at the 54th World Congress. This development was announced on social media. Jackson Tuwei, Ximena Restrepo and Raul Chapado were named the other vice-presidents. Neeraj Chopra Calls for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Intervention After Hungarian Embassy Cancels Compatriot Kishore Jena’s Visa Ahead of World Athletics Championships 2023,

Adille Sumariwalla Named World Athletics Vice-President

BIG DAY for Indian athletics. Adille Sumariwalla, president, AFI, has been elected one of the vice presidents of the @WorldAthletics@Adille1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/YKgtnwCq5v — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 17, 2023

Vice-Presidents of World Athletics

Ximena Restrepo, Raúl Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei have been elected as World Athletics Vice-Presidents at the 54th World Athletics Congress. pic.twitter.com/S8lzYLx5Qb — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 17, 2023

