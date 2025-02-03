No one in the NBA is safe – even franchise players. Fans witnessed Luka Doncic traded to Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The Mavs fan base was shocked and started unfollowing the franchise on social media. Similar trade happened in space of just 24-hours involving Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs. As per the trade details, Spurs received De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin while the Kings get Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 Charlotte, 2027 SA Spurs, 2031 Minnesota Timberwolves), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back). Chicago Bulls will now play with Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via San Antonio Spurs. Luka Doncic Shares Heartfelt Post For Dallas Mavericks' Fans After Shocking Trade to Los Angeles Lakers, Says ‘I Am Leaving the City That…’ (See Post)

Big Movements Involve De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine Before NBA 2024-25 Transfer Deadline

Full trade: Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back) Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

