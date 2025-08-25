After Indian Women's doubles players have commenced their campaign in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris, it is time for men's doubles players Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar to start their journey against Taiwanese pair Liu Kuang-Heng and Yang Po-Han. The Shruti Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar vs Liu Kuang-Heng and Yang Po-Han round of 64 women's doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 26. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 and fans can watch the Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar vs Liu Kuang-Heng and Yang Po-Han live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. Lakshya Sen Suffers Defeat In First Round of BWF World Championships 2025; Star Indian Crashes Out of Badminton Competition Following Loss Against World No 1 Shi Yu Qi.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruben Kumar vs Liu Kuang-Heng and Yang Po-Han BWF World Championship 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Total Energies BWF World Championships Schedule For Tomorrow [R64] pic.twitter.com/95oc19CEkb — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 24, 2025

