A heartbreaking loss for Badminton Doubles Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the duo lose the Malaysia Open 2024 final against Chinese duo Liang Wei Keng & Wang Chang 9-21 21-18 21-17. Despite winning the first game and then leading the decided by 10-3 they couldn't hold on as the Chinese pair staged the comeback and the Indian pair had to settle with the runner-up medal. Badminton Duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Receive Prestigious Major Dhayan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 From President Droupadi Murmu.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Lose in Malaysia Open 2024 Final

