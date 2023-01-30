Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone came out as gay, becoming the first All Black to do so. In a powerful TV interview, the former player revealed his sexuality and said, "If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue, it can actually help other people." He had reportedly revealed this to his family and friends before coming out as gay in the interview. Johnstone played three Tests for his nation. Paramjeet Kumar, Former State-Level Punjab Hockey Player, Now Works As a Porter; Lifts Sacks To Earn Livelihood.

Campbell Johnstone Comes out as Gay:

"I'm also hoping to help open the door for anyone struggling in this space" ❤️ Former All Blacks prop Campbell Johnstone has come out as the first openly gay male New Zealand rugby player pic.twitter.com/cjZAVth769 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) January 30, 2023

Watch Johnstone Speak About his Decision in Powerful Interview

Bloody legend Campbell Johnstone! "If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people.” pic.twitter.com/pjmnb7bL5K — Shaneel Lal 🧚🏻 (They/Them) (@shaneellall) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)