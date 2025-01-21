The ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 has commenced and many cricketers are having their first opportunities to showcase their talent in front of the world. Among them is young 15-year-old Malaysia cricketer Marsya Qistina Abdullah. Marsya got her first wicket of the competition by dismissing Sanjana Kavindi of Sri Lanka in the first match. It was also the first wicket of Malaysia in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2025. After scalping the wicket, she became emotional and broke down in tears. Fans loved it and made the video viral. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

15-Year-Old Marsya Qistina Abdullah Breaks Down in Tears After Taking Malaysia's First Wicket

