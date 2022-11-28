Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is living everyone’s childhood dream, especially who grew up in a cricket-crazy nation like India. The 25-year-old smashed 7 sixes in an over during Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh quarter-final match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. Video of Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting seven sixes has taken over the social media with netizens hailing his incredible performance. With this, he also equalled a List A-record of 43 runs in an over. Shiva Singh was the bowler.

Watch the Video of Ruturaj Gaikwad Hitting 7 Sixes in An Over

All Hail Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad from Maharashtra smashed 43 runs in one over 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣No Ball 6⃣ 6⃣ Shiva Singh from U.P was the bowler.@Ruutu1331 scored 220 runs in 159 balls vs Uttar Pradesh in Narendra Modi Satdium,Motera#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/7KWfzw7TfG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 28, 2022

What a Historic Knock

Historic over by Ruturaj Gaikwad - 7 sixes in an over. Mad knock! pic.twitter.com/Wsd329x7L4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 28, 2022

How True Is That

7 sixes in one over. Ruturaj Gaikwad actually played an over that we all imagined to play as a kid pic.twitter.com/jXvIygpxa7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 28, 2022

Whistle Podu Moment For Sure

