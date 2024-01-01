Babar Azam looked back at 2023 as he shared pictures of some of his memorable moments from the year. The former Pakistan captain took to social media to share a collage of the photos and wrote, "A roller coaster year comes to an end with new hopes, lots of learning and better expectations from the coming year. May the year 2024 brings joy & good fortunes for everyone." The right-hander, one of Pakistan's best batsmen, is in a lean patch and fans would hope that he returns to form in 2024. Happy New Year 2024 Wishes: PV Sindhu, Suresh Raina and Others Greet People on the Occasion of New Year.

See Babar Azam's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

