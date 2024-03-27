A record-breaking match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium between SRH and MI saw batters from both sides play some sensational knocks and more than 500 runs being scored. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma all contributed in taking apart the bowlers and scoring lots of boundaries. Among them, it was Abhishek Sharma, who was awarded the man of the match award due to his 16-ball half-century which ended up being the fastest-ever for SRH in their IPL history. Most Sixes in A T20 Match: SRH vs MI in IPL 2024 Breaks Record for Highest Number of Sixes Hit in Shortest Format of Game.

Abhishek Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

