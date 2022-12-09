Pakistani right-arm leg-break bowler Abrar Ahmed has taken his maiden test wicket in his debut test against England at Multan. The 24-year-old Abrar Ahmed has been in great form in the domestic tournaments. He is the leading wicket-taker in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23. Abrar was finally rewarded with his test debut in PAK vs ENG 3rd test. The leg-break bowler got a dream start and removed English opener, Zak Crawley, within in his first over. Abrar then took two more wickets and removed a dangerous-looking Ben Duckett and England's best batter Joe Root. Abrar Ahmed Makes Test Debut in Pakistan vs England 2nd Test at Multan.

Abrar Ahmed Removes Zak Crawley

What a ball to get your first Test wicket! 👏 Immediate impact by Abrar Ahmed 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/8tvnuGFzyo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022

