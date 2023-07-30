An air hostess drew the ire of netizens all over after she recorded a video of MS Dhoni sleeping on a flight. Dhoni, despite having retired from international cricket four years ago, continues to be one of the biggest cricketing figures in the country and fans are undoubtedly ecstatic whenever they get to spot him in a public place. The air hostess too was thrilled to have sighted Dhoni and recorded a video of him while he was sleeping, with his wife Sakshi busy on her phone. After the video went viral on social media, fans criticized the air hostess for intruding into the CSK captain's privacy, stating that he should not have been filmed while sleeping. Check some reactions below. MS Dhoni Takes a Stroll in Gym Vest at His Ranchi Farm House, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video Here

'Breach of Privacy'

Don't you think this is breach of privacy? What is cute in this?? Breaching privacy is not cute. If you are a fan then atleast respect the privacy of your idol. #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/365R6c4rvG — thetravellerbaba (@badass__babuaa) July 29, 2023

'Privacy Invasion'

It's a video of privacy invasion — Bheem (@TiredBhiim) July 29, 2023

'This Doesn't Feel Right'

Um. This isn’t right — existential crisis (@Rohittssh) July 29, 2023

'Totally Wrong'

She's invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong 😑 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 29, 2023

Breaching Privacy

Breach of privacy. She should be grounded. — Onubhav Sen (@onubhav_sen) July 29, 2023

