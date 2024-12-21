Allah Ghazanfar completed his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, achieving this feat during the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 on December 21. The off-spinner has been turning heads with his impressive performance in international cricket and made an impact once again, taking five wickets while giving away just 33 runs in his 10 overs. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 is just his 11th ODI appearance. Joylord Gumbie (3), Ben Curran (12), Tadiwanashe Marumani (0), Wellington Masakadza (0) and Newman Nyamhuri (7) were his victims. Allah Ghazanfar's five-wicket haul helped the Afghanistan national cricket team bowl Zimbabwe out for just 127 runs in 30.1 overs. Afghanistan Register Their Biggest Win By Margin of Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat With 232-Run Victory over Zimbabwe in ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024.

Allah Ghazanfar Scalps His Second ODI Five-Wicket Haul

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐌𝐆! 🖐️ AM Ghazanfar has been on song this morning in Harare as he gets a five-wicket haul in the third and final ODI match against Zimbabwe. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/hC0YXHPM0L — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 21, 2024

