Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins was spotted in attendance at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he watched the Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants in the Australian Football League (AFL) finals on September 7. Cummins was seated at the stadium as the Swans defeated the Greater West Giants (GWS) Giants in what was a very entertaining qualifying final. Cummins was seated with his wife Becky and he held a Swans' scarf worn by another fan seated next to him when the camera showed him. Cummins was last seen in action in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Pat Cummins Expresses Wish To Play at LA Olympics 2028, Says ‘Watching the Olympics, It Got Us All Excited’.

Pat Cummins Attends AFL Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)