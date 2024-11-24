One of India's best fielders, Axar Patel, showcased his skills during Baroda's clash with Gujarat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday, where the all-rounder took a stunning catch to dismiss Atit Sheth. Leading Gujarat, Patel leaped in the air and held on a fiercely hit shot by Sheth, who wanted to clear mid-off but found the Delhi Capital's player position just on the 30-yard circle. Unfortunately, Patel-led Gujarat went on to lose the contest after Hardik Pandya slammed a match-winning 74 for Baroda. Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter to Score Three Consecutive Centuries in T20 Format, Achieves Feat During Hyderabad vs Meghalaya SMAT 2024-25 Match.

Axar Patel Takes Stunning Catch

A splendid catch from the Gujarat skipper! Axar Patel grabs a sharp catch to dismiss Atit Sheth 👏👏 Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/jxHL7n3rjO#SMAT | @IDFCFirstBank pic.twitter.com/0deM0dp8eI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 23, 2024

