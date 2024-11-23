Tilak Varma smashed back-to-back centuries in India’s recent win over South Africa, and continuing his great form, the star batter smashed a 150+ score in the domestic T20 series - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. Batting for Hyderabad, Varma took on the Meghalaya bowlers and smashed 14 fours and six sixes in his massive inning. With the century in the SMAT tournament, Tilak Varma became the first batter to score three consecutive centuries in the T20 format. On Which Channel Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SMAT Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter to Score Three Consecutive Centuries in T20 Format

Third consecutive T20 hundreds for Tilak Varma!! pic.twitter.com/9gE3FuULuj — Sahil Mathur (@smat8415) November 23, 2024

