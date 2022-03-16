Babar Azam (196) played a sensational knock for his team as he has all but guided his side to a draw against Australia in Karachi. However, the Pakistan skipper wasn't able to reach his personal milestone as he fell short of a maiden double century in Test after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Heartbreak for Babar Azam! Nathan Lyon snares the Pakistan skipper four runs short of his double century ☝ Watch #PAKvAUS live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/lcSa2P7Q3l pic.twitter.com/ALgx8Xz8II — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2022

