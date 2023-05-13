LSG captain Krunal Pandya steps forward to make things happens for his team as he picks the wickets of his SRH counterpart Aiden Markram and dangerous striker Glenn Phillips in consecutive deliveries. Getting some purchase from the wicket, Krunal used the drift and turn to first catch Markram mid-pitch with Quinton de Kock stumping him and then cleaned up Glenn Philips entirely.

Krunal Pandya Dismisses Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)