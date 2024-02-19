Sarfaraz Khan made his debut for India colours during the India vs England third Test 2024 at Rajkot. he scored half-centuries in both innings of the Test match and cemented his place in the team. In the second innings of the Test, he tried to play a signature ramp scoop but the ball landed in a different line and length than he premeditated and as a result he had to play a defensive shot. As he was already prepared to play a scoop that bat came down in a weird angle and made contact with the ball on it's edge. Aakash Chopra, who was commentating in the match said, his form was so good that the ball hit the middle of his bat's edge. Fans loved the description in the commentary and the video went viral on social media. 'Ab to Mar Hi Nahi Rahe Hai' Jasprit Bumrah Has a Jibe At England's 'BazBall' Approach During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Commentator Aakash Chopra's Unique Description of Sarfaraz Khan's Defensive Shot Goes Viral

