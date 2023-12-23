Big Bash League Season 13 is on its way. In the 13th match of the tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will be facing Melbourne Renegades. The BBL 2023-24 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Mitchell Johnson Mocks Cricket Australia’s Awards Invite After Speaking Engagements Cancellation.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Feeling festive in Hobart tonight, come and join us! 🎄



GET TICKETS: https://t.co/ZB324WYvx7 🎟️



All you need to know before joining us: https://t.co/n9TVIHmMgm



⏰: First ball 7.15pm AEDT

🏟️: Blundstone Arena

📺: Fox Cricket and Kayo.



👋🏼: Gates open 6.15pm.#TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/nfHCo5etKe— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 22, 2023

