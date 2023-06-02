A funny moment was captured during the one-off Test between England and Ireland when camera was showing the English cricketers during their national anthem all of the cricketers’ head except Ben Duckett’s were seen fully. While the camera was panning out from right to left, Ben Duckett’s head could be seen getting cut out. It was apparent that it happened due to his short height.

Ben Duckett’s Head Getting Cut Out During National Anthem

Ben Duckett seeing the funny side of his unfortunate placement in the anthems 😂#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/MSDASnzN2r — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 2, 2023

