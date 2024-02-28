After a sensational victory over Gujarat Giants by eight wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at the top of the points table in the WPL 2024 season. RCB-W did a fantastic job in the field of bowling and restricted GG-W to just 107 runs in 20 overs. RCB-W chased the target in just 13 overs and won the match by eight wickets. The atmosphere of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru was lit up after the win. RCB-W now sit at the top of the points table with two straight wins. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Claim Top Position, Mumbai Indians in Second Place.

Watch Video Here

An #RCB Win 🤝 Buzzing atmosphere in Bengaluru 🥳



Here's a quick recap of the #RCBvGG clash 🎥🔽#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/U7stp29jyj— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 28, 2024

