Jasprit Bumrah produced his trademark delivery to castle Wriddhiman Saha during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 on March 24. The ace paceman was made to wait for a while before he got to bowl, and he made an impact in his first over. Saha was a bit late getting his bat down, and the ball sneaked through, rattling the stumps. Before that, Gujarat Titans had gotten off to a quick start with Saha and captain Shubman Gill scoring 31 runs in four overs. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Jasprit Bumrah Castles Wriddhiman Saha

