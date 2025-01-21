Brendon McCullum's son Riley McCullum is surely following the footsteps of his father! The youngster was seen showcasing his big-hitting skills as Team Rugby faced Team Cricket in New Zealand's T20 Black Clash. Riley might be a left-hander unlike his father but he sure does know how to send the ball flying a long way just like the New Zealand great as he scored a quickfire 23 runs off just 13 deliveries. The left-hander struck a four down the ground and followed it up with a powerful slog in almost the same direction. He then smashed a six in the long-on region before hitting a boundary off a full toss. IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: ‘Bazball’ Inventor Brendon McCullum Says England Will Play ‘Watchful’ Cricket in India.

Watch Riley McCullum's Aggressive Knock, Here:

Brendon McCullum son Riley McCullum 23*(13) vs Team Cricket in T20 Black Clash 2025. pic.twitter.com/BYC8oDQ25z — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) January 20, 2025

