Over the years, we have seen many batsmen pull off unique shots against bowlers to leave us jaw-dropped. During the MLC 2023 match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas final match also, one such instance was seen when the Seattle Orcas batsman Shehan Jayasuriya attempted a unique shot that will leave our jaws dropped. It was during 6.4 overs that the left-handed batsman attempted a shot that looked like a scoop shot but it was not at all a scoop shot.

Creative Shot

THE FIRST MAXIMUM OF THE FINALS!🙌 What a CREATIVE👏 SHOT from Shehan Jayasuriya!💚 4⃣7⃣/1⃣ (6.5) pic.twitter.com/Sw6PbWZcs6 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)