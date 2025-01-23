India Women's U19 cricket team entered the Super Six stage after they defeated Sri Lanka Women's U19 cricket team by 60 runs in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 group A match at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Women in Blue opener Gongadi Trisha played a fighting knock of 49 runs followed by the collective efforts of bowlers helped them defend a 119-run target against Sri Lanka Women. While chasing, Rashmika Sewwandi scored 15 runs. Other batters failed to deliver with the bat. Sri Lanka Women made 58/9 in 20 overs. Shabnam Md Shakil, Joshitha V J, and Parunika Sisodia bagged two wickets each for India Women. With this victory, the defending champion moved to the next round of the showpiece tournament. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

Dominating Victory for India Women's U19 Cricket Team

Three in three! India continue their unbeaten run at the #U19WorldCup with a commanding win over Sri Lanka 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/exKhQncKZf pic.twitter.com/hrWaxI9N0f — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2025

