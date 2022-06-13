During the IPL 2022, there were reports of rift between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Jadeja at the start of the season but mid-season, the all-rounder decided hand it back to MSD. Later Jadeja was ruled out of the season due to an injury. However, there were speculations that all is not well between Jadeja and CSK. Though nothing substantial came forward regarding this. Meanwhile, CSK took Twitter and posted Jadeja's picture with a pigeon and wrote, "Vera 𝑚𝑎𝑎𝑟𝑖 vera 𝑚𝑎𝑎𝑟𝑖!" along with emoji of dove of peace.

Fan's Reaction

But but according to some 8 years old kids there is rift between CSK and Jaddu😓 — Asmit⁰⁷💛 (@MSDhoniAddicted) June 13, 2022

Another Reaction

BUT according to some highly mature people their is a rift between CSK and JADDU bcoz they does not follow him on Insta🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Archi (@ArchiSinhaa) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)