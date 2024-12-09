Known for his aggressive batting, David Warner emulated Rishabh Pant's outrageous shot from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, where the Indian batter played the reverse-hook shot off Scott Boland. Pant is known for playing mind-blogging shots, which takes the fielding team and fans into a frenzy. Warner, now working as a commentator, gave insights about Pant's shot, while trying the hit, where the Australian managed to get a top edge for a boundary as opposed to the Indian wicketkeeper finding the ball hitting the meat of the bat. Rishabh Pant-Adam Gilchrist Share Light-Hearted Moment Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Start, Both Wicketkeepers Display Affection For Each Other (Watch Video).

David Warner Copies Rishabh Pant's Outrageous Shot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)