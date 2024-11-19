The daughter of David Warner is at it once again. Ivy Warner interviewed some cricket legends including Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Brett Lee, Michael Vaughan and his father David Warner. Ivy Warner asked them about who would prevail in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Every legend had their own opinions and answers but Ivy Warner will have this day remembered as she single-handedly interviewed some greats of the game. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is all set to begin on Friday, November 22. Gautam Gambhir to be Sacked? Head Coach’s Future In Jeopardy If India Performs Poorly In BGT 2024-25: Report.

Ivy Warner Interviews Cricket Legends

